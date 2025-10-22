Kikkoman® Original Takumi Collection Teriyaki Sauce
Product Details
In Japan, the revered tradition of superior craftsmanship is known as takumi. With that same attention to quality, we offer our Takumi Collection. Original is a rich, thick teriyaki sauce, infused with sesame, ginger and authentic Asian flavors. Sophisticated enough for a special occasion, it's also a convenient, easy way to make everyday meals a little more special. Use it as a marinade, or pour it on after grilling, broiling or sautéing meats, poultry, seafood or veggies. Great as a dip for appetizers, too.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt), Sugar, Water, Mirin (Sweet Cooking Rice Wine), Ginger, Sesame Seeds, Vinegar, Garlic, Dehydrated Onion, Garlic Powder, Spices, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Phosphoric Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
