Kikkoman® Original Takumi Collection Teriyaki Sauce
Kikkoman® Original Takumi Collection Teriyaki Sauce Perspective: back
Kikkoman® Original Takumi Collection Teriyaki Sauce Perspective: right
Kikkoman® Original Takumi Collection Teriyaki Sauce

20.5 ozUPC: 0004139001455
Product Details

In Japan, the revered tradition of superior craftsmanship is known as takumi. With that same attention to quality, we offer our Takumi Collection. Original is a rich, thick teriyaki sauce, infused with sesame, ginger and authentic Asian flavors. Sophisticated enough for a special occasion, it's also a convenient, easy way to make everyday meals a little more special. Use it as a marinade, or pour it on after grilling, broiling or sautéing meats, poultry, seafood or veggies. Great as a dip for appetizers, too.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (18 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium460mg20%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Sugar5g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt), Sugar, Water, Mirin (Sweet Cooking Rice Wine), Ginger, Sesame Seeds, Vinegar, Garlic, Dehydrated Onion, Garlic Powder, Spices, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Phosphoric Acid

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.