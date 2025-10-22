Ingredients

Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt), Sugar, Water, Mirin (Sweet Cooking Rice Wine), Ginger, Sesame Seeds, Vinegar, Garlic, Dehydrated Onion, Garlic Powder, Spices, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Phosphoric Acid

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

