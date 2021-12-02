Kikkoman® Roasted Sesame Sauce & Dressing
Product Details
Delicious sauce for shabu-shabu, hot pot, tofu, beef, and pork and tasty dressing for salads, cooked vegetable, and noodles.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Dark Roast Sesame Paste, Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Sesame Seeds, Toasted Sesame Oil, Miso (Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt, Alcohol), Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More