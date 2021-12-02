Kikkoman® Roasted Sesame Sauce & Dressing Perspective: front
Kikkoman® Roasted Sesame Sauce & Dressing Perspective: back
Kikkoman® Roasted Sesame Sauce & Dressing Perspective: left
Kikkoman® Roasted Sesame Sauce & Dressing

11.4 ozUPC: 0004139002434
Product Details

Delicious sauce for shabu-shabu, hot pot, tofu, beef, and pork and tasty dressing for salads, cooked vegetable, and noodles.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (17 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Sugar4g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Dark Roast Sesame Paste, Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Sesame Seeds, Toasted Sesame Oil, Miso (Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt, Alcohol), Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible