Kikkoman Soy Sauce Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kikkoman Soy Sauce Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Kikkoman Soy Sauce

10 fl ozUPC: 0004139000002
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

All-purpose Kikkoman Soy Sauce is naturally brewed from wheat, soybeans, water and salt. Like fine wines, Kikkoman Soy Sauce is aged for several months to develop its characteristic rich, yet mellow flavor, appetizing aroma and distinctive reddish-brown color. Besides using it in traditional Asian dishes, try it in mainstream American foods, classic Mediterranean dishes or exotic Caribbean cuisine.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium960mg41.74%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More