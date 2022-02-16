Kikkoman® Soy Sauce
Product Details
All-purpose kikkoman soy sauce is traditionally brewed from water, wheat, soybeans and salt. Like fine wine, kikkoman soy sauce is aged for several months to develop its characteristic rich, yet mellow flavor, appetizing aroma and distinctive reddish brown color. Besides using it in traditional asian dishes, try it in mainstream american foods, classic mediterranean dishes or exotic caribbean cuisine.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
