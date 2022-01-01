Kikkoman Soy Sauce
Product Details
Kikkoman Traditionally Brewed Soy Sauce is traditionally brewed from water, wheat, soybeans and salt to create a rich, yet mellow flavor. Kikkoman Traditionally Brewed Soy Sauce is a versatile all-purpose seasoning that adds depth and appeal to all kinds of dishes - Asian and beyond. Kikkoman Traditionally Brewed Soy Sauce is certified Kosher. Brewed in the USA, Kikkoman Traditionally Brewed Soy Sauce is made to the highest standards of quality that consumers have come to expect from Kikkoman.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt, Sodium Benzoate: Less Than 1/10 of 1% as A Preservative
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More