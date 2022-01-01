Ingredients

Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt, Sodium Benzoate: Less Than 1/10 of 1% as A Preservative

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More