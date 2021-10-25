Kikkoman Teriyaki Baste & Glaze Sauce
Product Details
Add the delicate sweet flavor of teriyaki instantly by brushing steaks & burgers generously with Teriyaki Baste & Glaze; broil or grill to desired doneness. Or, brush on chicken pieces, ribs or chops frequently during last 10 minutes of cooking time.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Sugar, Water, Modified Corn Starch, Vinegar, Onion Juice, Garlic, Fumaric Acid, Yeast Extract, Torula Yeast, Fermented Wheat Protein, Sodium Benzoate: Less Than 1/10 of 1% as A Preservative, Salt, Ginger, Natural Flavor, Caramel Color, Citric Acid, Onion
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
