Kikkoman Teriyaki Baste & Glaze Sauce

12 ozUPC: 0004139001110
Add the delicate sweet flavor of teriyaki instantly by brushing steaks & burgers generously with Teriyaki Baste & Glaze; broil or grill to desired doneness. Or, brush on chicken pieces, ribs or chops frequently during last 10 minutes of cooking time.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (18 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium370mg16.09%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Sugar4g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Sugar, Water, Modified Corn Starch, Vinegar, Onion Juice, Garlic, Fumaric Acid, Yeast Extract, Torula Yeast, Fermented Wheat Protein, Sodium Benzoate: Less Than 1/10 of 1% as A Preservative, Salt, Ginger, Natural Flavor, Caramel Color, Citric Acid, Onion

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

