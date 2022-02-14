Kikkoman® Teriyaki Sesame Noodle Kit with Sauce
Kikkoman’s exciting new meal kit is bringing the taste of Japan to your pantry! Each box contains rice noodles and a delicious Teriyaki Sesame sauce that carries a delightful mix of savory, sweet, and nutty flavors. The sesame seeds in the sauce provide a flavorful addition and APPEND texture to enhance your noodle experience! Just APPEND your favorite vegetables and protein to create a delectable, quick prep meal that is gluten free with no added preservatives or high fructose corn syrup. Kikkoman® Teriyaki Sesame Noodle Kit with Sauce is made to the highest standards of quality that consumers have come to expect from Kikkoman.
Noodles : Rice , Potato Starch , Sauce : Water , Soy Sauce ( Water , Soybeans , Rice , Salt ) , Sugar , Apple Juice , Modified Tapioca Starch , Garlic Paste , Sesame Seeds , Ginger Paste , Yeast Extract , Garlic Powder , Spice .
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
