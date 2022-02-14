Kikkoman’s exciting new meal kit is bringing the taste of Japan to your pantry! Each box contains rice noodles and a delicious Teriyaki Sesame sauce that carries a delightful mix of savory, sweet, and nutty flavors. The sesame seeds in the sauce provide a flavorful addition and APPEND texture to enhance your noodle experience! Just APPEND your favorite vegetables and protein to create a delectable, quick prep meal that is gluten free with no added preservatives or high fructose corn syrup. Kikkoman® Teriyaki Sesame Noodle Kit with Sauce is made to the highest standards of quality that consumers have come to expect from Kikkoman.