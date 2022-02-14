Kikkoman® Teriyaki Sesame Noodle Kit with Sauce Perspective: front
Kikkoman® Teriyaki Sesame Noodle Kit with Sauce Perspective: back
Kikkoman® Teriyaki Sesame Noodle Kit with Sauce

4.8 ozUPC: 0004139003142
Product Details

Kikkoman’s exciting new meal kit is bringing the taste of Japan to your pantry! Each box contains rice noodles and a delicious Teriyaki Sesame sauce that carries a delightful mix of savory, sweet, and nutty flavors. The sesame seeds in the sauce provide a flavorful addition and APPEND texture to enhance your noodle experience! Just APPEND your favorite vegetables and protein to create a delectable, quick prep meal that is gluten free with no added preservatives or high fructose corn syrup. Kikkoman® Teriyaki Sesame Noodle Kit with Sauce is made to the highest standards of quality that consumers have come to expect from Kikkoman.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories300
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1380mg60%
Total Carbohydrate65g24%
Dietary Fiber4g14%
Sugar16g
Protein6g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.9mg6%
Potassium190mg4%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Noodles : Rice , Potato Starch , Sauce : Water , Soy Sauce ( Water , Soybeans , Rice , Salt ) , Sugar , Apple Juice , Modified Tapioca Starch , Garlic Paste , Sesame Seeds , Ginger Paste , Yeast Extract , Garlic Powder , Spice .

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
