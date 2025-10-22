Hover to Zoom
Kikkoman® Traditionally Brewed Soy Sauce
Kikkoman® Traditionally Brewed Soy Sauce is traditionally brewed from water, wheat, soybeans and salt to create a rich, yet mellow flavor. Kikkoman® Traditionally Brewed Soy Sauce is a versatile all-purpose seasoning that adds depth and appeal to all kinds of dishes - Asian and beyond.
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium960mg41.74%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt.
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
