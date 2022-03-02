KIND® Cashew Cranberry Walnut Trail Mix Perspective: front
KIND® Cashew Cranberry Walnut Trail Mix Perspective: back
KIND® Cashew Cranberry Walnut Trail Mix Perspective: left
KIND® Cashew Cranberry Walnut Trail Mix Perspective: right
KIND® Cashew Cranberry Walnut Trail Mix Perspective: top
KIND® Cashew Cranberry Walnut Trail Mix Perspective: bottom
KIND® Cashew Cranberry Walnut Trail Mix

7.5 ozUPC: 0060265241754
Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
7.0 About servings per container
Serving size1/4 Cup (30g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar7g
Protein6g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Almonds, cranberries, cashews, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, cane sugar, canola oil, Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols for freshness).

Allergen Info
Contains Cashew and Cashew Products,Walnut and Walnut Products,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
