KIND® Pecan Cranberry Cashew Trail Mix Perspective: front
KIND® Pecan Cranberry Cashew Trail Mix Perspective: back
KIND® Pecan Cranberry Cashew Trail Mix Perspective: left
KIND® Pecan Cranberry Cashew Trail Mix Perspective: right
KIND® Pecan Cranberry Cashew Trail Mix Perspective: top
KIND® Pecan Cranberry Cashew Trail Mix Perspective: bottom
KIND® Pecan Cranberry Cashew Trail Mix

9 ozUPC: 0060265241759
Located in AISLE 12

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
9.0 About servings per container
Serving size1/4 Cup (30g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat7g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate13g5%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar7g
Protein4g
Calcium15mg2%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cashews, pecans, cranberries, pistachios, cane sugar, cherries, canola oil, Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols for freshness).

Allergen Info
Contains Cashew and Cashew Products,Pistachio and Pistachio Products,Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products. May contain Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
