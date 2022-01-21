KIND® Roasted and Salted Premium Nut Mix Perspective: front
KIND® Roasted and Salted Premium Nut Mix Perspective: back
KIND® Roasted and Salted Premium Nut Mix Perspective: left
KIND® Roasted and Salted Premium Nut Mix Perspective: right
KIND® Roasted and Salted Premium Nut Mix Perspective: top
KIND® Roasted and Salted Premium Nut Mix Perspective: bottom
KIND® Roasted and Salted Premium Nut Mix

9.5 ozUPC: 0060265241734
Located in AISLE 12

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
9.0 About servings per container
Serving size1/4 Cup (30g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Polyunsaturated Fat3.5g
Monounsaturated Fat9g
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate7g3%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium43mg4%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cashews, almonds, blanched almonds, pistachios, pecans, canola oil, salt, Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols for freshness).

Allergen Info
Contains Cashew and Cashew Products,Pistachio and Pistachio Products,Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
