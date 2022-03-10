Ingredients

Almonds, peanuts, tapioca syrup, sugar, chicory root fiber, rice flour, palm kernel oil, honey, canola oil, milk powder, sea salt, carob powder, natural flavor, soy lecithin, annatto, vitamin E (tocopherols to maintain freshness).

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.