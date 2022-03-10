KIND® THINS Caramel Nuts & Sea Salt with Peanuts Bars Perspective: front
KIND® THINS Caramel Nuts & Sea Salt with Peanuts Bars Perspective: back
KIND® THINS Caramel Nuts & Sea Salt with Peanuts Bars Perspective: left
KIND® THINS Caramel Nuts & Sea Salt with Peanuts Bars Perspective: right
KIND® THINS Caramel Nuts & Sea Salt with Peanuts Bars Perspective: top
KIND® THINS Caramel Nuts & Sea Salt with Peanuts Bars Perspective: bottom
KIND® THINS Caramel Nuts & Sea Salt with Peanuts Bars

10 ct / 0.74 ozUPC: 0060265229665
Product Details

The great taste and real ingredients of a Core Bar delivered in a thinner format.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 Bar (21g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3.5g
Sodium70mg3%
Total Carbohydrate10g4%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar4g
Protein2g
Calcium24mg2%
Potassium75mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Almonds, peanuts, tapioca syrup, sugar, chicory root fiber, rice flour, palm kernel oil, honey, canola oil, milk powder, sea salt, carob powder, natural flavor, soy lecithin, annatto, vitamin E (tocopherols to maintain freshness).

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More