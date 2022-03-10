Ingredients

Almonds, Peanuts, Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Chicory Root Fiber, Rice Flour, Honey, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Salt), Alkalized Cocoa, Peanut Oil, Unsweetened Chocolate, Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Soy Lecithin, Vitamin E (Tocopherols To Maintain Freshness), Cocoa Butter

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

