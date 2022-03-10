Hover to Zoom
KIND® Thins Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Bars
10 ct / 0.74 ozUPC: 0060265229666
The great taste and real ingredients of a Core Bar delivered in a thinner format.
- 100 calories
- 4 grams sugar
- #1 ingredient is almonds
- Gluten free
- No genetically engineered ingredients
- Low sodium
- No sugar alcohols
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (21 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg2.83%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar4g
Protein3g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Almonds, Peanuts, Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Chicory Root Fiber, Rice Flour, Honey, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Salt), Alkalized Cocoa, Peanut Oil, Unsweetened Chocolate, Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Soy Lecithin, Vitamin E (Tocopherols To Maintain Freshness), Cocoa Butter
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More