Ingredients

Whole Grain Brown Rice Flour, Gluten-Free Whole Grain Oat Flour, Pea Protein, Tapioca Starch, Baking Powder (monocalcium phosphate, baking soda, cornstarch), Pea Hull Fiber, Vitamin and Mineral Blend [calcium carbonate, niacinamide (vitamin b3), reduced iron, thiamin hydrochloride (vitamin b1), riboflavin (vitamin b2)], salt

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More