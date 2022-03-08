Ingredients

VITAL WHEAT GLUTEN, BAKING POWDER FIBER, EGG WHITES, BUTTERMILK, EGGS, CORN FIBER, SUNFLOWER OIL, SUGARCANE CHICKPEA FLOUR, ERYTHRITOL, SOLUBLE (BAKING SODA, CALCIUM PHOSPHATE)ACID PYROPHOSPHATE, MONOCALCIUM , SEA SALT, CELLULOSE GUM

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More