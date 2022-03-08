Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
King Arthur Baking Company Carb-Conscious Pancake Mix
12 ozUPC: 0007101206014
Purchase Options
Product Details
Keep Your Net Carbs Low & Your Mornings Delicious!
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
10.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1/3 cup
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
VITAL WHEAT GLUTEN, BAKING POWDER FIBER, EGG WHITES, BUTTERMILK, EGGS, CORN FIBER, SUNFLOWER OIL, SUGARCANE CHICKPEA FLOUR, ERYTHRITOL, SOLUBLE (BAKING SODA, CALCIUM PHOSPHATE)ACID PYROPHOSPHATE, MONOCALCIUM , SEA SALT, CELLULOSE GUM
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More