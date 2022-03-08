Hover to Zoom
King Arthur Baking Company Confetti Pancake Mix
15 ozUPC: 0007101206011
Make Your Mornings A Celebration.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
10.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1/3 cup
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Sodium290mg13%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
KING ARTHUR UNBLEACHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR), SUNFLOWER OIL, CANE SUGAR, CONFETTI BLEND (SUGAR, RICE FLOUR, PALM OIL, PALM KERNEL OIL, CORN STARCH, CELLULOSE GUM, CARRAGEENAN, ADDED COLOR: SPIRULINA, ANNATTO, TURMERIC, BETA CAROTENE, VEGETABLE JUICE)), BUTTERMILK, BAKING POWDER (BAKING SODA, CALCIUM ACID PYROPHOSPHATE, MONOCALCIUM PHOSPHATE), SEA SALT, WHEAT PROTEIN, NATURAL FLAVOR.
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More