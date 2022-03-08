Ingredients

KING ARTHUR UNBLEACHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR), SUNFLOWER OIL, CANE SUGAR, CONFETTI BLEND (SUGAR, RICE FLOUR, PALM OIL, PALM KERNEL OIL, CORN STARCH, CELLULOSE GUM, CARRAGEENAN, ADDED COLOR: SPIRULINA, ANNATTO, TURMERIC, BETA CAROTENE, VEGETABLE JUICE)), BUTTERMILK, BAKING POWDER (BAKING SODA, CALCIUM ACID PYROPHOSPHATE, MONOCALCIUM PHOSPHATE), SEA SALT, WHEAT PROTEIN, NATURAL FLAVOR.

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

