Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
King Arthur Flour Buttermilk Pancake Mix
16 ozUPC: 0007101206009
Purchase Options
Product Details
Make your mornings better with these soft and fluffy pancakes, made with real buttermilk andloaded with flavor. Extra maple syrup optional!
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
11.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1/3 cup
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Sodium290mg13%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
King Arthur Unbleached Flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour), sunflower oil, buttermilk, cane sugar, brown sugar, baking powder (baking soda, calcium acid pyrophosphate, monocalcium phosphate), natural flavor, sea salt, wheat protein
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More