Ingredients

King Arthur Unbleached Flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour), sunflower oil, buttermilk, cane sugar, brown sugar, baking powder (baking soda, calcium acid pyrophosphate, monocalcium phosphate), natural flavor, sea salt, wheat protein

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More