King Arthur Flour Gluten Free Cookie Mix
16 ozUPC: 0007101207504
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
- Non GMO
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp mix (19 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.25%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar8g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Whole Grain Oat Flour, Rice Flour, Cane Sugar, Brown Sugar, Molasses (Molasses, Maltodextrin), Salt, Baking Powder (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Natural Vanilla Flavor, Xanthan Gum
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More