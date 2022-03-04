Our motto? Never compromise on cake. So we've created a gluten-free mix that makes the best ever yellow cake, every time you bake. Turn it into a tender, golden layer cake or make a batch of moist, finely-crumbed cupcakes. You pick the frostings and fillings (sprinkles are optional, but highly recommended).Our mixes are carefully crafted in our test kitchen through meticulous taste-testing (it’s a tough job, but we’re up to the challenge!) and blendingto replicate our favorite recipes.The result? Mixes that make the finest gluten-free baked goods around. Simple ingredients, reliable results, and deliciousness that everyone can enjoy!