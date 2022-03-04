King Arthur Flour Gluten Free Yellow Cake Mix
Product Details
Our motto? Never compromise on cake. So we've created a gluten-free mix that makes the best ever yellow cake, every time you bake. Turn it into a tender, golden layer cake or make a batch of moist, finely-crumbed cupcakes. You pick the frostings and fillings (sprinkles are optional, but highly recommended).Our mixes are carefully crafted in our test kitchen through meticulous taste-testing (it’s a tough job, but we’re up to the challenge!) and blendingto replicate our favorite recipes.The result? Mixes that make the finest gluten-free baked goods around. Simple ingredients, reliable results, and deliciousness that everyone can enjoy!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cane Sugar , Modified Tapioca Starch , Rice Flour , Potato Starch , Cornstarch , Emulsifier ( Rice Starch , Polyglycerol Esters Of Fatty Acids , Mono-and Diglycerides ) , Baking Powder , Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate , Baking Soda , Cornstarch , Monocalcium Phosphate ) , Natural Vanilla Flavor , Salt , Xanthan Gum . .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
