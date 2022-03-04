King Arthur Flour Gluten Free Yellow Cake Mix Perspective: front
King Arthur Flour Gluten Free Yellow Cake Mix Perspective: back
King Arthur Flour Gluten Free Yellow Cake Mix Perspective: left
King Arthur Flour Gluten Free Yellow Cake Mix Perspective: right
King Arthur Flour Gluten Free Yellow Cake Mix

22 ozUPC: 0007101207510
Product Details

Our motto? Never compromise on cake. So we've created a gluten-free mix that makes the best ever yellow cake, every time you bake. Turn it into a tender, golden layer cake or make a batch of moist, finely-crumbed cupcakes. You pick the frostings and fillings (sprinkles are optional, but highly recommended).Our mixes are carefully crafted in our test kitchen through meticulous taste-testing (it’s a tough job, but we’re up to the challenge!) and blendingto replicate our favorite recipes.The result? Mixes that make the finest gluten-free baked goods around. Simple ingredients, reliable results, and deliciousness that everyone can enjoy!

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate40g13%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar22g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cane Sugar , Modified Tapioca Starch , Rice Flour , Potato Starch , Cornstarch , Emulsifier ( Rice Starch , Polyglycerol Esters Of Fatty Acids , Mono-and Diglycerides ) , Baking Powder , Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate , Baking Soda , Cornstarch , Monocalcium Phosphate ) , Natural Vanilla Flavor , Salt , Xanthan Gum . .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.