King Arthur Flour Unbleached Cake Flour

2 lbUPC: 0007101200004
It's no surprise that the best flour for baking cakes is, well, cake flour. Cake flour contains the perfect amount of protein to give your cake structure and create the texture you're after. Our cake flour yields higher-rising, tender cakes with a fine, moist crumb. It's a baking essential you can rely on every time.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
28.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate25g8%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : King Arthur Unbleached Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Wheat Starch .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.

