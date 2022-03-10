King Arthur Flour Unbleached Cake Flour
Product Details
It's no surprise that the best flour for baking cakes is, well, cake flour. Cake flour contains the perfect amount of protein to give your cake structure and create the texture you're after. Our cake flour yields higher-rising, tender cakes with a fine, moist crumb. It's a baking essential you can rely on every time.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : King Arthur Unbleached Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Wheat Starch .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
