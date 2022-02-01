King Arthur Flour Unbleached Self-Rising Flour
Flour this good doesn't happen by accident. With expertise and experience from field to bag, we craft our flour with care and a commitment to help you bake your best. Most flour companies add benzoyl peroxide, chlorine dioxide, or azodicarbonamide to chemically whiten or artificially strengthen their flours. We want your baked goods to taste delicious and be something you feel good about feeding your family and friends. King Arthur Flour contains no bleach, no bromate, and no artificial preservatives of any kind.
Unbleached Soft Wheat Flour, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
