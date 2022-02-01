King Arthur Flour Unbleached Self-Rising Flour Perspective: front
King Arthur Flour Unbleached Self-Rising Flour

5 lbUPC: 0007101201330
Flour this good doesn't happen by accident. With expertise and experience from field to bag, we craft our flour with care and a commitment to help you bake your best. Most flour companies add benzoyl peroxide, chlorine dioxide, or azodicarbonamide to chemically whiten or artificially strengthen their flours. We want your baked goods to taste delicious and be something you feel good about feeding your family and friends. King Arthur Flour contains no bleach, no bromate, and no artificial preservatives of any kind.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium360mg15.65%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium100mg8%
Iron0.5mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Unbleached Soft Wheat Flour, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
