King Arthur™ Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake Mix
Product Details
This delicious, rich cake just happens to be gluten-free, but we've never met anyone who can ever resist a slice. With a tender and moist texture and an intense, oh-so-chocolatey flavor, this mix is your go-to for birthdays and special occasions. Our mixes are carefully crafted in our test kitchen through meticulous taste-testing (it’s a tough job, but we’re up to the challenge!) and blending to replicate our favorite recipes.The result? Mixes that make the finest gluten-free baked goods around. Simple ingredients, reliable results, and deliciousness that everyone can enjoy!
- Easy To Prepare
- Bakes 2 Layers or 24 Cupcakes
- Rich and Decadent
- Stays Moist Longer
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Certified Gluten Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Rice Flour, Modified Tapioca Starch, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Potato Starch, Emulsifier (Rice Starch, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides), Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Cornstarch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Xanthan Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More