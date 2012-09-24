This delicious, rich cake just happens to be gluten-free, but we've never met anyone who can ever resist a slice. With a tender and moist texture and an intense, oh-so-chocolatey flavor, this mix is your go-to for birthdays and special occasions. Our mixes are carefully crafted in our test kitchen through meticulous taste-testing (it’s a tough job, but we’re up to the challenge!) and blending to replicate our favorite recipes.The result? Mixes that make the finest gluten-free baked goods around. Simple ingredients, reliable results, and deliciousness that everyone can enjoy!

Easy To Prepare

Bakes 2 Layers or 24 Cupcakes

Rich and Decadent

Stays Moist Longer

Non-GMO Project Verified

Certified Gluten Free

Kosher