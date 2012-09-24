King Arthur™ Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake Mix Perspective: front
King Arthur™ Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake Mix Perspective: back
King Arthur™ Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake Mix Perspective: left
King Arthur™ Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake Mix Perspective: right
King Arthur™ Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake Mix

22 ozUPC: 0007101207505
Product Details

This delicious, rich cake just happens to be gluten-free, but we've never met anyone who can ever resist a slice. With a tender and moist texture and an intense, oh-so-chocolatey flavor, this mix is your go-to for birthdays and special occasions. Our mixes are carefully crafted in our test kitchen through meticulous taste-testing (it’s a tough job, but we’re up to the challenge!) and blending to replicate our favorite recipes.The result? Mixes that make the finest gluten-free baked goods around. Simple ingredients, reliable results, and deliciousness that everyone can enjoy!

  • Easy To Prepare
  • Bakes 2 Layers or 24 Cupcakes
  • Rich and Decadent
  • Stays Moist Longer
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Certified Gluten Free
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup mix (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium280mg11.67%
Total Carbohydrate37g12.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar21g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Rice Flour, Modified Tapioca Starch, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Potato Starch, Emulsifier (Rice Starch, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides), Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Cornstarch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Xanthan Gum

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ...