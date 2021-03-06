The essential gluten-free pantry staple for bakers. The one flour for your gluten-free baking; perfect for converting your favorite recipes into gluten-free versions. Simply substitute this flour 1-1 for an easy and convenient swap for conventional flours. Fortified with iron, calcium and vitamin B, this carefully tested blend is a must-have for bakers who are new to gluten-free baking or anyone baking gluten-free who wants to enjoy recipes they used to love. Ideal for muffins, cookies, cakes, brownies, pancakes, and other non-yeasted recipes.