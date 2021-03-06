King Arthur Gluten Free Measure for Measure Flour Perspective: front
King Arthur Gluten Free Measure for Measure Flour Perspective: back
King Arthur Gluten Free Measure for Measure Flour

1 lbUPC: 0007101207522
Product Details

The essential gluten-free pantry staple for bakers. The one flour for your gluten-free baking; perfect for converting your favorite recipes into gluten-free versions. Simply substitute this flour 1-1 for an easy and convenient swap for conventional flours. Fortified with iron, calcium and vitamin B, this carefully tested blend is a must-have for bakers who are new to gluten-free baking or anyone baking gluten-free who wants to enjoy recipes they used to love. Ideal for muffins, cookies, cakes, brownies, pancakes, and other non-yeasted recipes.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
14.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size4 Tablespoons (31g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
RICE FLOUR, WHOLE GRAIN BROWN RICE FLOUR, WHOLE SORGHUM FLOUR, TAPIOCA STARCH, POTATO STARCH, CELLULOSE, XANTHAN GUM, VITAMIN AND MINERAL BLEND

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
