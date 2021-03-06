King Arthur Gluten Free Measure for Measure Flour
Product Details
The essential gluten-free pantry staple for bakers. The one flour for your gluten-free baking; perfect for converting your favorite recipes into gluten-free versions. Simply substitute this flour 1-1 for an easy and convenient swap for conventional flours. Fortified with iron, calcium and vitamin B, this carefully tested blend is a must-have for bakers who are new to gluten-free baking or anyone baking gluten-free who wants to enjoy recipes they used to love. Ideal for muffins, cookies, cakes, brownies, pancakes, and other non-yeasted recipes.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
RICE FLOUR, WHOLE GRAIN BROWN RICE FLOUR, WHOLE SORGHUM FLOUR, TAPIOCA STARCH, POTATO STARCH, CELLULOSE, XANTHAN GUM, VITAMIN AND MINERAL BLEND
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
