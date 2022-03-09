Hover to Zoom
King Arthur Organic Masa Harina Flour
32 ozUPC: 0007101206013
Product Details
Make the Perfect Tortillas at Home
Developed for the discerning baker looking to make traditional dishes like tortillas, tamales, or pupusas at home, this white corn Masa Harina is organic, non-GMO, and GFCO certified.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium95mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Certified Organic White Corn Treated With Hydrated Lime.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.