King Estate Pinot Gris

750 mLUPC: 0076867596012
Product Details

This wine has a pale straw color with glistening edges. Its fresh fruit aromas of ripe pear and lime zest are followed by pleasant honeysuckle notes. On the palate, there are lively flavors of nectarine, ripe pear and fresh-cut pineapple, highlighted by violet tinges. This is a rich, viscous Pinot Gris, with a striking balance of ripe fruit and fresh acidity.