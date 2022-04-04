Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
King Estate Pinot Gris
750 mLUPC: 0076867596012
Purchase Options
Product Details
This wine has a pale straw color with glistening edges. Its fresh fruit aromas of ripe pear and lime zest are followed by pleasant honeysuckle notes. On the palate, there are lively flavors of nectarine, ripe pear and fresh-cut pineapple, highlighted by violet tinges. This is a rich, viscous Pinot Gris, with a striking balance of ripe fruit and fresh acidity.