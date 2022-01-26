Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Salt), Eggs, Contains Less Than 2% of Each of the Following: Sodium Silicoaluminate, Potato Flour, Soy Flour, Whey, Corn Flour, Monocalcium Phosphate, Ascorbic Acid (Added as A Dough Conditioner), Nonfat Milk, Salt, Datem, Calcium Silicate (Anti-caking Agent), Yeast, Sorbitan Monostearate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Mono-& Diglycerides, Wheat Starch, Enzymes.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

