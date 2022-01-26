King's Hawaiian Original Sliced Hawaiian Sweet Bread
Product Details
KING’S HAWAIIAN Sliced Hawaiian Sweet Bread is made with the Original Hawaiian Sweet recipe. With no high fructose corn syrup, artificial dyes or trans fat, this sliced Hawaiian bread is uniquely crowd-pleasing. Each irresistible loaf of bread is perfect for deli sandwiches, the ultimate grilled cheese and delicious French toast.
- Make life a little sweeter with KING'S HAWAIIAN Original Sliced Hawaiian Sweet Bread
- Sliced Hawaiian bread is perfect for breakfast toast, deli sandwiches and sweet snacks
- KING'S HAWAIIAN sandwich bread is made with no high fructose corn syrup, artificial dyes or trans fat
- Sliced bread with a melt-in-your-mouth texture leaves an impression on any meal
- Soft bread loaf baked with the original Hawaiian Sweet Bread recipe
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Salt), Eggs, Contains Less Than 2% of Each of the Following: Sodium Silicoaluminate, Potato Flour, Soy Flour, Whey, Corn Flour, Monocalcium Phosphate, Ascorbic Acid (Added as A Dough Conditioner), Nonfat Milk, Salt, Datem, Calcium Silicate (Anti-caking Agent), Yeast, Sorbitan Monostearate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Mono-& Diglycerides, Wheat Starch, Enzymes.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
