Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Salt), Nonfat Milk, Contains Less Than 2% of Each of the Following: Potato Flour, Eggs, Yeast, Datem, Salt, Whey, Wheat Gluten, Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Sorbic Acid Preservative, Monocalcium Phosphate, Wheat Flour, Calcium Sulfate, Ascorbic Acid Added as A Dough Conditioner, Wheat Starch, Sodium Silicoaluminate, Ammonium Sulfate Enzyme, Sorbitan Monostearate, Mono-& Diglycerides, Calcium Silicate, Microcrystalline Cellulose

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More