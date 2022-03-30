King's Hawaiian Savory Butter Rolls 24 Count
King's Hawaiian Savory Butter Dinner Rolls have a fluffy texture with a savory taste. Made with real butter, King's Hawaiian bread rolls have no high fructose corn syrup, artificial dyes or trans fats. Whether you're making heat and eat dinner sides for the whole family or getting creative with your favorite snacks, King's Hawaiian Savory Butter Rolls are a convenient way to elevate your meals.
- Bread rolls consisting of a light and moist texture with a sweet aroma. Finished product will have a sweet buttery taste.
- Dinner rolls made with Hawaiian bread and real butter for a delicious, savory flavor
- Each dinner roll has the same soft and fluffy texture as the original Hawaiian sweet rolls
- King's Hawaiian rolls are made with no high fructose corn syrup, artificial dyes or trans fats
- Savory butter rolls made with soft bread make a delicious heat and eat dinner side
- Slice King's Hawaiian rolls in half to elevate your favorite slider recipe
- Make an impression with King's Hawaiian Savory Butter Rolls
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Salt), Nonfat Milk, Contains Less Than 2% of Each of the Following: Potato Flour, Eggs, Yeast, Datem, Salt, Whey, Wheat Gluten, Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Sorbic Acid Preservative, Monocalcium Phosphate, Wheat Flour, Calcium Sulfate, Ascorbic Acid Added as A Dough Conditioner, Wheat Starch, Sodium Silicoaluminate, Ammonium Sulfate Enzyme, Sorbitan Monostearate, Mono-& Diglycerides, Calcium Silicate, Microcrystalline Cellulose
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
