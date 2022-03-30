King's Hawaiian Sweet Pre-Sliced Slider Buns Perspective: front
King's Hawaiian Sweet Pre-Sliced Slider Buns Perspective: back
King's Hawaiian Sweet Pre-Sliced Slider Buns Perspective: left
King's Hawaiian Sweet Pre-Sliced Slider Buns Perspective: right
King's Hawaiian Sweet Pre-Sliced Slider Buns Perspective: bottom
King's Hawaiian Sweet Pre-Sliced Slider Buns

9 ct / 10 ozUPC: 0007343506080
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

Slightly larger than our original Hawaiian sweet rolls, King's Hawaiian Sweet Slider Buns have our original Hawaiian sweet bread recipe in a conveniently pre-sliced sandwich roll. With no high fructose corn syrup, artificial dyes or trans fat, these sweet bread buns are uniquely crowd-pleasing. Serve soft and fluffy sweet buns to bring together the flavors of your favorite recipes.

  • Slider buns are slightly bigger than traditional Hawaiian sweet dinner rolls
  • Conveniently pre-sliced sweet Hawaiian buns with a soft and fluffy texture
  • Sweet hamburger buns made with no high fructose corn syrup, artificial dyes or trans fats
  • Mini buns add a sweet touch to your favorite sliders, sandwiches and lunch snacks
  • Bring the family together with the sweet taste of King's Hawaiian Sweet Slider Buns

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bun (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium105mg4.57%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein3g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium35mg0%
Vitamin D1mcg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Liquid Sugar (Sugar, Water), Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Salt), Eggs, Contains Less Than 2% of Potato Flour, Wheat Gluten, Whey, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Yeast, Soy Flour, Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Datem, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate, Sodium Silicoaluminate, Ammonium Sulfate, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Ascorbic Acid Added as A Dough Conditioner, Wheat Starch, Enzyme, Sorbitan Monostearate, Mono & Dyglycerides, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Calcium Silicate, Calcium Phosphate

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.