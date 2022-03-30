Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Liquid Sugar (Sugar, Water), Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Salt), Eggs, Contains Less Than 2% of Potato Flour, Wheat Gluten, Whey, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Yeast, Soy Flour, Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Datem, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate, Sodium Silicoaluminate, Ammonium Sulfate, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Ascorbic Acid Added as A Dough Conditioner, Wheat Starch, Enzyme, Sorbitan Monostearate, Mono & Dyglycerides, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Calcium Silicate, Calcium Phosphate

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More