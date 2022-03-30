King's Hawaiian Sweet Pre-Sliced Slider Buns
Product Details
Slightly larger than our original Hawaiian sweet rolls, King's Hawaiian Sweet Slider Buns have our original Hawaiian sweet bread recipe in a conveniently pre-sliced sandwich roll. With no high fructose corn syrup, artificial dyes or trans fat, these sweet bread buns are uniquely crowd-pleasing. Serve soft and fluffy sweet buns to bring together the flavors of your favorite recipes.
- Slider buns are slightly bigger than traditional Hawaiian sweet dinner rolls
- Conveniently pre-sliced sweet Hawaiian buns with a soft and fluffy texture
- Sweet hamburger buns made with no high fructose corn syrup, artificial dyes or trans fats
- Mini buns add a sweet touch to your favorite sliders, sandwiches and lunch snacks
- Bring the family together with the sweet taste of King's Hawaiian Sweet Slider Buns
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Liquid Sugar (Sugar, Water), Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Salt), Eggs, Contains Less Than 2% of Potato Flour, Wheat Gluten, Whey, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Yeast, Soy Flour, Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Datem, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate, Sodium Silicoaluminate, Ammonium Sulfate, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Ascorbic Acid Added as A Dough Conditioner, Wheat Starch, Enzyme, Sorbitan Monostearate, Mono & Dyglycerides, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Calcium Silicate, Calcium Phosphate
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More