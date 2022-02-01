Hover to Zoom
Kingdom Hearts 2 Action Figures Collection Set | Includes Sora, Dusk, & Soldier
Based on the popular Kingdom Hearts II chapter, this action figure multi-pack includes some of the franchise's most popular characters. Each figure measures between 4 and 7 inches tall and features up to 16 points of articulation, as well as character-appropriate accessories including Keyblades. A Diamond Select Toys release! Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios!