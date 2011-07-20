Kirk's Original Fresh Scent 3-in-1 Head to Toe Nourishing Cleanser Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kirk's Original Fresh Scent 3-in-1 Head to Toe Nourishing Cleanser Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Kirk's Original Fresh Scent 3-in-1 Head to Toe Nourishing Cleanser Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kirk's Original Fresh Scent 3-in-1 Head to Toe Nourishing Cleanser Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Kirk's Original Fresh Scent 3-in-1 Head to Toe Nourishing Cleanser

32 fl ozUPC: 0063984411019
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

We're proud to provide your family with high quality cleansing products at an exceptional value. Our 3-in-1 Head to Toe Nourishing Cleanser is enhanced with our premium coconut oil and soothing aloe vera. This multi-tasking cleanser simplifies your routine and leaves you feeling soft and healthy—from head to toe. American made.

Shipping & Return Information