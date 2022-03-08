Kiss My Keto Ketogenic Bars Variety Pack
Product Details
Finding delicious high fat snacks on the go was always a challenge for us, so we created Kiss My Keto. Our goal was to create chocolate with the perfect balance of fat to keep you full and satisfied with zero added sugars. With uncompromising ingredients and sustained energy from good fats like MCT's, we know you'll enjoy our chocolate and are excited to share your keto low carb journey with you.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicory root fiber, coconut oil, unsweetened chocolate, whole egg powde, milk protein isolate, cashews, prebiotic dietary tapioca fiber, egg whites, erythritol, cocoa butter, medium chain triglycerides, natural flavors, coconut gum acacia, cocoa powder (processed with alkali), prebiotic dietary tapioca fiber, sunflower lecithin, sea salt, almonds, purified stevia extract, lo han guo.<p> <b>Allergens:</b> Contains egg, milk, tree nut (almond, cashew, coconut)<p> Manufactured on equipment that also processes peanuts, tree nuts, soy, wheat, egg and milk.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More