Kiss My Keto Ketogenic Bars Variety Pack Perspective: front
Kiss My Keto Ketogenic Bars Variety Pack

12 ct / 1.76 ozUPC: 0068985604144
Finding delicious high fat snacks on the go was always a challenge for us, so we created Kiss My Keto. Our goal was to create chocolate with the perfect balance of fat to keep you full and satisfied with zero added sugars. With uncompromising ingredients and sustained energy from good fats like MCT's, we know you'll enjoy our chocolate and are excited to share your keto low carb journey with you.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size1 Bar
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat19g
Saturated Fat13g
Trans Fat0g
Total Carbohydrate16g
Dietary Fiber11g
Protein9g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicory root fiber, coconut oil, unsweetened chocolate, whole egg powde, milk protein isolate, cashews, prebiotic dietary tapioca fiber, egg whites, erythritol, cocoa butter, medium chain triglycerides, natural flavors, coconut gum acacia, cocoa powder (processed with alkali), prebiotic dietary tapioca fiber, sunflower lecithin, sea salt, almonds, purified stevia extract, lo han guo.<p> <b>Allergens:</b> Contains egg, milk, tree nut (almond, cashew, coconut)<p> Manufactured on equipment that also processes peanuts, tree nuts, soy, wheat, egg and milk.

