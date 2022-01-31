Feed your friendly feline a taste she loves when filling her bowl with Purina Kit & Kaboodle Original adult dry cat food. This tasty blend of four delicious flavors — chicken, liver, turkey and ocean fish — offers 100% complete and balanced nutrition designed especially for adult cats, all with a taste she craves throughout the day. With no room for bowl boredom, this nutritious blend offers a variety of shapes — four to be exact — to couple with its cat-thrilling combination of palate-pleasing goodness. Give yourself peace of mind knowing your furry friend is gaining the daily nourishment she needs while also making mealtime an adventure when you supply her with this adult cat food kibble. It really is the whole kit and kaboodle. Stop the comparison shopping; when you order Kit & Kaboodle Original, you're providing your pet with a Purina cat food that's backed by over 90 years of research and innovation from a brand you can trust.

Blend of chicken, liver, turkey and ocean fish flavors offers a taste cats love

Four fun crunchy shapes for variety cats can’t get enough of

100% complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats

Essential vitamins and minerals help support overall health

Kit & Kaboodle Originals cat food is crafted in USA facilities

Crunchy cat kibble helps promote clean teeth

Meets industry standards for quality and safety