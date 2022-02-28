Kitchen Accomplice Applewood Smoke Wicked Juicy Burger Turkey Stock Concentrate Perspective: front
Kitchen Accomplice Applewood Smoke Wicked Juicy Burger Turkey Stock Concentrate

6 ct / 1.9 ozUPC: 0071210200074
Product Details

Applewood Smoke is an incredible way to add a rich, deep flavor to turkey burgers—and with the enticing aroma and flavor you can only get from applewood smoke.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving sizeper serving
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium370mg16%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Maltodextrin, Sea Salt, Tapioca Starch, Chicken Fat, Natural Flavors, Yeast Extract. Contains less than 1% of the following: Applewood Smoke Flavor, Natural Turkey Flavor, Sauteed Carrot Stock (Carrot Stock, Sunflower Oil), Carrot Stock, Salt, Celery Stock, Onion Stock, Xanthan Gum, Fresh Ham Fat, Spice, Toasted Sesame Oil, Natural Smoke Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More