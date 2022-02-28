Kitchen Accomplice Applewood Smoke Wicked Juicy Burger Turkey Stock Concentrate
Product Details
Applewood Smoke is an incredible way to add a rich, deep flavor to turkey burgers—and with the enticing aroma and flavor you can only get from applewood smoke.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Maltodextrin, Sea Salt, Tapioca Starch, Chicken Fat, Natural Flavors, Yeast Extract. Contains less than 1% of the following: Applewood Smoke Flavor, Natural Turkey Flavor, Sauteed Carrot Stock (Carrot Stock, Sunflower Oil), Carrot Stock, Salt, Celery Stock, Onion Stock, Xanthan Gum, Fresh Ham Fat, Spice, Toasted Sesame Oil, Natural Smoke Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More