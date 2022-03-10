Ingredients

Beef Broth* (Made from GrassFed Beef Bones* and Water), Maltodextrin*, SeaSalt, Carrot Stock*, Caramel Color*, Beef Fat*,Tapioca Starch*, Celery Stock*, Natural Flavors,Onion Stock*, Yeast Extract, Xanthan Gum.*Organic.

Allergen Info

Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

