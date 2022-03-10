Kitchen Accomplice Organic Beef Bone Broth Concentrate Perspective: front
Kitchen Accomplice Organic Beef Bone Broth Concentrate

12 ozUPC: 0071210200033
 For 25 years, we’ve been crafting Bone Broth in the great French cooking tradition by slow-simmering organic chicken bones and vegetables for hours on end. Made from organic ingredients, rich with restorative and naturally balanced properties that help support healthy living, our Bone Broth is perfect for everyday use. Simply add our Bone Broth concentrate to hot water, stir and enjoy!

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1.33 tbsp
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Total Carbohydrate6g
Dietary Fiber0g1%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0Number of International Units6%
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef Broth* (Made from GrassFed Beef Bones* and Water), Maltodextrin*, SeaSalt, Carrot Stock*, Caramel Color*, Beef Fat*,Tapioca Starch*, Celery Stock*, Natural Flavors,Onion Stock*, Yeast Extract, Xanthan Gum.*Organic.

Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
