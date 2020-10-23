Kitchen Accomplice Organic Chicken Bone Broth Concentrate
Product Details
For 25 years, we’ve been crafting Bone Broth in the great French cooking tradition by slow-simmering organic chicken bones and vegetables for hours on end. Made from organic ingredients, rich with restorative and naturally balanced properties that help support healthy living, our Bone Broth is perfect for everyday use. Simply add our Bone Broth concentrate to hot water, stir and enjoy!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Broth (Chicken Bones, Water), Maltodextrin, Sea Salt, Carrot Stock, Onion Stock, Celery Stock, Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More