Kitchen Accomplice Organic Chicken Bone Broth Concentrate Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Kitchen Accomplice Organic Chicken Bone Broth Concentrate

12 ozUPC: 0071210200032
Purchase Options

Product Details

 For 25 years, we’ve been crafting Bone Broth in the great French cooking tradition by slow-simmering organic chicken bones and vegetables for hours on end. Made from organic ingredients, rich with restorative and naturally balanced properties that help support healthy living, our Bone Broth is perfect for everyday use. Simply add our Bone Broth concentrate to hot water, stir and enjoy!

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1.3tbsp (24 g)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.77%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium470mg19.58%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A750Number of International Units15%
Vitamin C2.4mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Broth (Chicken Bones, Water), Maltodextrin, Sea Salt, Carrot Stock, Onion Stock, Celery Stock, Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More