Kitchen Accomplice Reduced Sodium Beef Style Broth Concentrate
12 ozUPC: 0071210200005
Located in AISLE 8
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tsp (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium480mg20%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium310mg8.86%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef Stock, Maltodextrin, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Vegetable Stock (Carrot, Celery and Onion Stocks), Beef Fat, Xanthan Gum, Leek Juice Concentrate, Spices
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.
