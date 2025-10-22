Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Kitchen Accomplice Reduced Sodium Veggie Broth Concentrate
12 ozUPC: 0071210200006
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tsp (12 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium440mg18.33%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium300mg8.57%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Vegetable Stock (Carrot, Celery and Onion Stocks), Maltodextrin, Sea Salt, Carrot Stock, Tapioca Starch, Cabbage Juice Concentrate, Celery Stock, Onion Stock, Natural Flavors, Mushroom Stock, Xanthan Gum, Tomato Paste
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More