Kitchen Basics® Original Beef Stock
Product Details
Say goodbye to boring gravies, stews, and soups. Kitchen Basics® Original Beef Broth is here to add rich, robust flavor to your favorite family recipes. Inspired by homemade beef stock, it’s made by simmering cuts of beef with hearty vegetables and herbs and spices.
- All Natural-No Artificial Ingredients
- Heart Healthy
- Good Source of Protein
- Minimally Processed
- 0 Fat-Low Cholesterol
- Does Not Contain Milk, Eggs, Peanuts, or Tree Nuts
- Gluten Free
- No MSG
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Beef Stock, Sea Salt, Honey, Caramelized Sugar Syrup, Natural Flavor, Beef Extract, Vegetable Stock (Celery, Carrot, Onion), Mushroom Juice Concentrate, Tomato Powder & Spice and Herbs (Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Thyme)
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
