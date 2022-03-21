Kitchen Basics® Original Beef Stock Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kitchen Basics® Original Beef Stock Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Kitchen Basics® Original Beef Stock Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kitchen Basics® Original Beef Stock Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Kitchen Basics® Original Beef Stock Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Kitchen Basics® Original Beef Stock

32 ozUPC: 0061144334011
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Say goodbye to boring gravies, stews, and soups. Kitchen Basics® Original Beef Broth is here to add rich, robust flavor to your favorite family recipes. Inspired by homemade beef stock, it’s made by simmering cuts of beef with hearty vegetables and herbs and spices.

  • All Natural-No Artificial Ingredients
  • Heart Healthy
  • Good Source of Protein
  • Minimally Processed
  • 0 Fat-Low Cholesterol
  • Does Not Contain Milk, Eggs, Peanuts, or Tree Nuts
  • Gluten Free
  • No MSG

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium370mg16.09%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef Stock, Sea Salt, Honey, Caramelized Sugar Syrup, Natural Flavor, Beef Extract, Vegetable Stock (Celery, Carrot, Onion), Mushroom Juice Concentrate, Tomato Powder & Spice and Herbs (Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Thyme)

Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More