Kitchen Basics Original Chicken Stock
32 ozUPC: 0061144334001
Kitchen basics all natural chicken stock brings a rich, homemade taste to the table that is ready-to-use with no dilution needed. Our stock is composed of slowly simmered meat, herbs and vegetables for a healthy deliciousness that is also hassle-free.
- All natural
- 5 Times the protein and 1/2 the sodium of the average leading chicken broth brands
- 30 Calories
- Minimally processed
- Low fat
- Low cholesterol
- Does not contain milk, eggs, peanuts, or tree nuts
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium440mg19.13%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium270mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Sea Salt, Honey, Natural Chicken Flavor, Cooked Vegetable Stock (Celery, Carrot, Onion), Spice and Herbs (Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Thyme) & Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
