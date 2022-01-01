Hover to Zoom
Kitchen Basics® Original Chicken Stock
12 ct / 8.25 ozUPC: 1061144332008
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size233g
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium420mg18%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
CHICKEN STOCK, SEA SALT, HONEY, NATURAL CHICKEN FLAVOR, COOKED VEGETABLE STOCK (CELERY, CARROT, ONION), SPICE AND HERBS (BLACK PEPPER, BAY LEAF, THYME) & NATURAL FLAVOR.
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
