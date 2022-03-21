Kitchen Basics® Unsalted Chicken Stock Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kitchen Basics® Unsalted Chicken Stock Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Kitchen Basics® Unsalted Chicken Stock Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kitchen Basics® Unsalted Chicken Stock Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Kitchen Basics® Unsalted Chicken Stock

32 fl ozUPC: 0061144334503
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Kitchen basics unsalted chicken stock contains no added salt and just 130 mg. Of salt per serving. Every 32 oz. Package of kitchen basics unsalted chicken stock is free of gluten and has 0 g. Of fat and cholesterol. Featuring chicken stock, vegetable stock, honey, spices and herbs, every 1-cup serving of unsalted chicken stock provides 4g of protein and 10% of the daily recommended value of vitamin a.

*Not a sodium free food.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5.22%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium190mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Honey, Natural Chicken Flavor, Cooked Vegetable Stock (Celery, Carrot, Onion), Spice and Herbs (Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Thyme) & Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More