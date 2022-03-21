Kitchen Basics® Unsalted Chicken Stock
Product Details
Kitchen basics unsalted chicken stock contains no added salt and just 130 mg. Of salt per serving. Every 32 oz. Package of kitchen basics unsalted chicken stock is free of gluten and has 0 g. Of fat and cholesterol. Featuring chicken stock, vegetable stock, honey, spices and herbs, every 1-cup serving of unsalted chicken stock provides 4g of protein and 10% of the daily recommended value of vitamin a.
*Not a sodium free food.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Honey, Natural Chicken Flavor, Cooked Vegetable Stock (Celery, Carrot, Onion), Spice and Herbs (Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Thyme) & Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More