Compact unit combines sink stove oven pull-out dishwasher drawer and storage space. Assembled except for backsplash and door handles. Measures 43-1 2 in W x 16-1 4 in D x 27-3 4 in H. 90 lbs. Features . All-birch veneer panels. Dado and rabbet construction adds strength and durability. No exposed fasteners. Environmentally-friendly chemical- and stain-resistant 4-Coat UV Acrylic finish. Material Birch Veneer Panel. Size 43-1 2W x 16-1 4D x 27-3 4H in.