These KitchenAid Shears with Soft Grip Handles will be one of the most valuable tools in your kitchen. You will find yourself using them for many short cuts and everyday tasks. Heavy duty shears feature a sharp stainless steel blade and black soft comfort grip handle.

STAINLESS STEEL BLADES: The blades are crafted from stainless steel that resists rusting

PLASTIC GUARD INCLUDED: These KitchenAid Soft Grip Handle Shears comes with a protective, plastic blade cover

HAND WASH ONLY: Hand wash with warm water and a mild detergent; rinse and dry immediately

COMFORT GRIP HANDLE: The handle is shaped for comfort and features a black soft-grip coating for stability

CLEAN CUT EVERY TIME: Each blade features micro-serrations for enhanced cutting performance and are extra thick for added strength and durability