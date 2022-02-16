This KitchenAid Garlic Press is an essential gadget to assist with everday kitchen cooking and prep tasks. This garlic press easily crushes garlic and shallots. It is also perfect for extracting pulp and juice from garlic. The efficient hole pattern on the basket maximizes the amount of garlic pressed.

LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY INCLUDED: This garlic press comes with a 1-year hassle-free replacement and Lifetime Limited Warranty.

DISHWASHER SAFE: This garlic press is dishwasher safe, making clean up quick and easy. The basket is also removable, which allows for a more thorough cleaning if needed.

STURDY CONSTRUCTION: The garlic press is constructed of strong, rust-resistant stainless steel. The glossy ABS handle features a debossed logo as well as an ABS chrome plated bolster and endcap.

LARGE CAPACITY GARLIC CHAMBER: The systematic hole pattern on the 430 SS basket maximizes the amount of garlic pressed.

