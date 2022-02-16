The KitchenAid Wire Masher is essential for smooth mashed potatoes, vegetables, or fruit. The head is crafted from thick, 4.5mm stainless steel wire which is durable and will not rust. The handle is well-balanced and ergonomically designed for comfort and smooth operation under heavy use. The glossy ABS handle features a debossed logo, as well as an ABS satin chrome plated bolster and endcap. Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. One year hassle-free replacement and lifetime limited warranty.

