Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Kleenex® Soothing Lotion with Aloe & Vitamin E Facial Tissues
65 ctUPC: 0003600049974
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Kleenex Soothing Lotion Facial Tissue has 3-ply tissuelayers infused with the ingredients of coconut oil, aloe, and vitamin E to nourish skin with daily moisturizers and to help prevent redness. Tissue boxes are available in a variety of colors and designs.