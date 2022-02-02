Kleenex® Soothing Lotion with Aloe & Vitamin E Facial Tissues Perspective: front
Kleenex® Soothing Lotion with Aloe & Vitamin E Facial Tissues
Kleenex® Soothing Lotion with Aloe & Vitamin E Facial Tissues
Kleenex® Soothing Lotion with Aloe & Vitamin E Facial Tissues
Kleenex® Soothing Lotion with Aloe & Vitamin E Facial Tissues
Kleenex® Soothing Lotion with Aloe & Vitamin E Facial Tissues
Kleenex® Soothing Lotion with Aloe & Vitamin E Facial Tissues

65 ctUPC: 0003600049974
Product Details

Kleenex Soothing Lotion Facial Tissue has 3-ply tissuelayers infused with the ingredients of coconut oil, aloe, and vitamin E to nourish skin with daily moisturizers and to help prevent redness. Tissue boxes are available in a variety of colors and designs.

