Ingredients

Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Yeast, Polydextrose, Contains 2% or Less of the Following: Soybean Oil, Honey, Salt, Wheat Bran, Molasses, Invert Sugar, Corn Syrup, Wheat Flour, Wheat Starch, Fructose, Vinegar, Ethoxylated Mono & Diglycerides, Mono & Diglycerides, Ammonium Sulfate, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Calcium Propionate (Preservative), Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Calcium Sulfate, Vitamin & Mineral Enrichment (Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin D)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.