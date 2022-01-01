Klosterman 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: front
Klosterman 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: right
Klosterman 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: top
Klosterman 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: bottom
Klosterman 100% Whole Wheat Bread

12 ozUPC: 0005172100367
Product Details

Can you judge a sandwich by it's cover? Can half a loaf be better than one, bread lovers? Yes you can! Klosterman has the crust you can trust for great taste bud persuasion. When a whole loaf of bread is sometimes just too much the Klosterman Half Loaves are a perfect fit. Availabe in five delicious varities Classic White, Wheat, Honey Wheat, 100% Whole Wheat, and Whole Grain White. Better Bread, Better Buns, You Bet!

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium105mg4.57%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium34mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium62mg2%
Riboflavin0.1mg8%
Thiamin0.2mg15%
Vitamin D1mcg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Yeast, Polydextrose, Contains 2% or Less of the Following: Soybean Oil, Honey, Salt, Wheat Bran, Molasses, Invert Sugar, Corn Syrup, Wheat Flour, Wheat Starch, Fructose, Vinegar, Ethoxylated Mono & Diglycerides, Mono & Diglycerides, Ammonium Sulfate, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Calcium Propionate (Preservative), Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Calcium Sulfate, Vitamin & Mineral Enrichment (Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin D)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
