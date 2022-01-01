Klosterman 100% Whole Wheat Bread
Can you judge a sandwich by it's cover? Can half a loaf be better than one, bread lovers? Yes you can! Klosterman has the crust you can trust for great taste bud persuasion. Klosterman 24 oz 100% Whole Wheat bread is a delicious way to incorporate whole grains into your lifestyle. Make every bite count whether you are making sandwiches, French toast, croutons, or bread pudding. The sky is the limit. Enjoy the whole grain goodness. Better Bread, Better Buns, You Bet!
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Yeast, Polydextrose, Contains 2% or Less of the Following: Soybean Oil, Honey, Salt, Molasses, Invert Sugar, Corn Syrup, Wheat Flour, Wheat Starch, Fructose, Vinegar, Ethoxylated Mono & Diglycerides, Ammonium Sulfate, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Calcium Propionate (Preservative), Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Calcium Sulfate, Vitamin & Mineral Enrichment (Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin D).
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
