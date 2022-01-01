Klosterman Honey Wheat Half Loaf Perspective: front
Klosterman Honey Wheat Half Loaf Perspective: back
Klosterman Honey Wheat Half Loaf Perspective: left
Klosterman Honey Wheat Half Loaf Perspective: top
Klosterman Honey Wheat Half Loaf Perspective: bottom
Klosterman Honey Wheat Half Loaf

12 ozUPC: 0005172100366
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium105mg4.57%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium36mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium45mg0%
Riboflavin0.1mg8%
Thiamin0.1mg8%
Vitamin D1mcg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Whole Wheat, Wheat Bran, Oatmeal, Rye Meal, Barley Flakes, Fructose, Honey, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Contains 2% or Less of the Following: Molasses, Soybean Oil, Invert Sugar, Corn Syrup, Wheat Starch, Salt, Calcium Propionate (Preservative), Ammonium Sulfate, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Ethoxylated Mono & Diglycerides, Mono & Diglycerides, Calcium Sulfate, Vitamin D

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More