Klosterman Split Top Homestyle Wheat Bread Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Klosterman Split Top Homestyle Wheat Bread Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Klosterman Split Top Homestyle Wheat Bread Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Klosterman Split Top Homestyle Wheat Bread Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Klosterman Split Top Homestyle Wheat Bread Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Klosterman Split Top Homestyle Wheat Bread Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Klosterman Split Top Homestyle Wheat Bread

24 ozUPC: 0005172100714
Purchase Options

Product Details

Can you judge a sandwich by it's cover? Can half a loaf be better than one, bread lovers? Yes you can! Klosterman has the crust you can trust for great taste bud persuasion. Klosterman 24 oz Homestyle Wheat bread is perfect for sandwiches, French toast, croutons, bread pudding and much more. Enjoy the freshness and softness of this timeless classic variety of bread. Better Bread, Better Buns, You Bet!

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium135mg5.87%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium40mg0%
Riboflavin0.1mg8%
Thiamin0.2mg15%
Vitamin D2mcg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Whole Wheat Flour, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Yeast, Wheat Bran, Wheat Gluten, Honey, Contains 2% or Less of the Following: Soybean Oil, Salt, Invert Sugar, Corn Syrup, Wheat Starch, Calcium Propionate (Preservative), Ammonium Sulfate, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Ethoxylated Mono & Diglycerides, Mono & Diglycerides, Calcium Sulfate, Vitamin D

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More