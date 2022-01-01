Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Whole Wheat Flour, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Yeast, Wheat Bran, Wheat Gluten, Honey, Contains 2% or Less of the Following: Soybean Oil, Salt, Invert Sugar, Corn Syrup, Wheat Starch, Calcium Propionate (Preservative), Ammonium Sulfate, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Ethoxylated Mono & Diglycerides, Mono & Diglycerides, Calcium Sulfate, Vitamin D

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More