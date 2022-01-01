Klosterman Split Top Homestyle Wheat Bread
Product Details
Can you judge a sandwich by it's cover? Can half a loaf be better than one, bread lovers? Yes you can! Klosterman has the crust you can trust for great taste bud persuasion. Klosterman 24 oz Homestyle Wheat bread is perfect for sandwiches, French toast, croutons, bread pudding and much more. Enjoy the freshness and softness of this timeless classic variety of bread. Better Bread, Better Buns, You Bet!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Whole Wheat Flour, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Yeast, Wheat Bran, Wheat Gluten, Honey, Contains 2% or Less of the Following: Soybean Oil, Salt, Invert Sugar, Corn Syrup, Wheat Starch, Calcium Propionate (Preservative), Ammonium Sulfate, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Ethoxylated Mono & Diglycerides, Mono & Diglycerides, Calcium Sulfate, Vitamin D
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
